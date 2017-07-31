Class Mom Author Laurie Gelman Reveals Kelly Ripa Warned Her Not to Take School Job That Inspired Her Novel

In an interview with PEOPLE Now, Class Mom author Laurie Gelman reveals how her own time serving as a class mom inspired her novel — and the warning Kelly Ripa gave her before she took the job.

Gelman was named class mom while her two children with husband Michael Gelman (the executive producer of Live! With Kelly And Ryan) were in school. It was through the show that the author met Ripa.

“I told [Kelly Ripa] years and years ago, ‘Guess what? I got picked to be the class mom,’ ” Laurie Gelman tells PEOPLE Now, “She’s like, ‘Why would you do that? Just say no.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m excited!’ It was like I won something. Five years later [I’m] like, ‘Oh, jeez…. You were right!’ ”

Gelman explains that she was eventually fired from the volunteer position.

“How do you get fired from a job you volunteer for?” she jokes, “I must have been really bad, but I wrote these very acerbic emails to my real class and they can all attest to it. The book is primed on these emails that I sent out. It was all good until it wasn’t.”

She explains that being fired was her “a-ha” moment and inspired her to write the book, which is the Toyota People Pick of the Day. Class Mom is an irreverent novel about class mom Jen Dixon, who has to navigate parent politics and an unexpected attraction to a “surprisingly sexy kindergarten teacher.”

“All it takes is one person to be a little bit offended or upset and they go to the PTA and you’re done,” Gelman says about the funny emails that eventually got her in trouble. “I would literally write [the emails] and then my husband Michael would look at them. He’d be like, ‘You’re not sending that are you?’ I’m like, ‘Absolutely, I’m sending that! This is funny and if you don’t get it, I’m sorry.’ ”

Class Mom will be released on Aug. 1.