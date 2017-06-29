Khloé Kardashian’s 4 Must-Have Beach Reads Worth Diving Into This Summer

Khloé Kardashian may be a busy reality superstar, but she’s found time to act as a librarian for her fans. Specifically, a designer-bikini-wearing librarian who has compiled her favorite beach reads for subscribers on her website and app.

“Long, lazy summer days are the BEST time to get lost in a totally gripping book,” she writes on the website (where she also shares details and pics from her life, fashion and beauty must-haves, and sex advice). “Choosing what to read can be overwhelming (so many books, so few vacation days!), so here are must-reads that are a sure thing. You won’t want to put them down! Enjoy!”

See below for her book suggestions for the summer:

The Wangs vs. The World by Jade Change

What happens when the money runs out? That’s what businessman Charles Wang and his family learn when almost everything but their car is repossessed. During a road trip to Upstate New York they forge a closeness that can’t be bought. “Chang’s book is a clever and laugh-out-loud glimpse into one family’s experience grappling with racial identity,” Kardashian writes. “A super fun summer read!”

Quiet Until the Thaw by Alexandra Fuller

Identity is never straightforward, especially for cousins Rick Overlooking Horse and You Choose Watson of the Lakota Oglala Sioux Nation in South Dakota. While You Choose is sentenced to decades in jail, Rick raises two orphans and shares stories of their ancestors. Their lives implode when You Choose returns — his heart calcified by anger.

Goodbye, Vitamin by Rachel Khong

After her engagement ends, 30-year-old Ruth goes home. Instead of comfort, she discovers a father suffering from memory loss and an “erratic” mother. This poignant novel proves that life can be equally painful and funny.

How to Fall in Love with Anyone by Mandy Len Catron

Catron’s New York Times essay, “To Fall in Love with Anyone, Do This,” inspired this memoir. In a series of personal essays, she delves into the romantic fantasies we construct and how they inhibit our ability to sustain real relationships. “An insightful and humorous memoir that tackles the romantic myths we create and how this affects our relationships,” Kardashian writes.

Life of Kylie premieres July 6, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns later this year — both on E!