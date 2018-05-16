Bestselling Author Jessica Knoll Is Back with a Real Housewives-Inspired Page-Turner,The Favorite Sister

Fans of Real Housewives in need of a summer beach read, rejoice — Jessica Knoll has got you covered. The New York Times bestselling author’s debut novel, Luckiest Girl Alive, was the breakout hit of 2015, instantly topping the bestseller list for months and garnering praise from celebs such as Jessica Alba, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon, the last of whom even optioned the film rights.

Now Knoll is back with a second page-turner, stomach-churner of a book, The Favorite Sister. The smart and sharply written thriller is sure to be the beach read you’ll hear everyone raving about this summer, and it’s already on the radar of celebs like UnREAL star Shiri Appleby and former 2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs.

Shiri Appleby/Instagram

The plot centers around two fiercely competitive sisters who are cast on Goal Diggers, a Real Housewives of New York-esque reality TV show about ambitious, entrepreneurial women who will do anything to succeed — even commit murder.

After one of the sisters ends up dead, the plot unfolds through the eyes of the show’s stars to reveal who killed her, how and why. Reading this book is as addictive as scrolling through your Instagram or Twitter feed, and certainly as binge-worthy as any reality TV marathon.

Jessica Knoll/Instagram

Knoll admitted to NPR that she’s spent a fair amount of time indulging in the “guilty pleasure” of binging reality TV herself, which certainly shows in her extraordinarily familiar — yet still surprising — RHONY-inspired characters. “It’s an homage to them. I love these women. I really do,” she told NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

“For whatever you have to say about them, they are dynamic women. They have strong personalities. They’re loud. And we don’t get to see women act like that very often in our culture, so I think it’s something worth celebrating.”

The novel, out May 15, is already popping up on summer reading lists — you can pick up a copy at your local bookstore or order it online here.