Best-Selling Author Jean Stein Dead at 83

Author Jean Stein died Sunday in New York City. She was 83.

Police say the best-selling author apparently jumped from the penthouse floor of a building in the Upper East Side area of Manhattan on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anderson Cooper’s brother Carter died by jumping off the balcony of his mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s apartment in the same building in 1988.

Stein was a former editor at the Paris Review. In 2016, Stein released “West of Eden: An American Place,” about Los Angeles and the Hollywood elite.

In 1970, she and editor George Plimpton created the oral history “American Journey: The Times of Robert Kennedy.” Her other works include “Edie: An American Girl” about Andy Warhol’s muse Edie Sedgwick and the 1960s — both with late literary icon George Plimpton as editor.

Stein is survived by her two daughters, Katrina, an editor and publisher of The Nation, and Wendy, an actress, and producer