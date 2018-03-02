15 Dr. Seuss Quotes That Will Give You Serious Life Inspiration

Over a century after Dr. Seuss — also known as Theodor Seuss Geisel — was born and nearly three decades after his death, his words of wisdom are still applicable to life today (especially when you need a mood boost!). In honor of what would have been his 122nd birthday, take a look back at the Seuss guide to life — as determined by his best-ever quotes.
On how believing in yourself is most of the battle:
“And will you succeed? Yes you will indeed! (98 and 3/4 percent guaranteed.)”
Sharing a bit of everyday encouragement:
“Kid, you’ll move mountains!”
On pushing yourself forward:
“Oh the things you can find, if you don’t stay behind!”
On the need to take action:
“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”
A reminder to stay true to yourself:
“Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”
And that you are in charge of your own destiny:
“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.”
On trying new things:
“If you never did you should. These things are fun, and fun is good.”
Why it’s important to take moment to ponder:
“Think and wonder, wonder and think.”
On the importance of reading (to kids!):
“You’re never too old, too wacky, too wild, to pick up a book and read to a child.”
Why you should embrace your individuality:
“You have to be odd to be number one.”
On the honest truth:
“Sometimes the questions are complicated and the answers are simple.”
Why you should live in the moment:
“Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”
On why you should always remember to be thankful:
“It’s a troublesome world. The people who’re in it are troubled with troubles almost every minute. You ought to be thankful, a whole heaping lot. For the people and places you’re lucky you’re not.”
On being self-aware:
“Step with care and great tact. And remember that life’s a great balancing act.”
The kick-in-the-pants that you need:
“You’re off to great places, today is your day. Your mountain is waiting so… get on your way!”