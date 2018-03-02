15 Dr. Seuss Quotes That Will Give You Serious Life Inspiration

Over a century after Dr. Seuss — also known as Theodor Seuss Geisel — was born and nearly three decades after his death, his words of wisdom are still applicable to life today (especially when you need a mood boost!). In honor of what would have been his 122nd birthday, take a look back at the Seuss guide to life — as determined by his best-ever quotes.

Dr. Seuss Gene Lester/Getty

On how believing in yourself is most of the battle:

“And will you succeed? Yes you will indeed! (98 and 3/4 percent guaranteed.)”

Sharing a bit of everyday encouragement:

“Kid, you’ll move mountains!”

On pushing yourself forward:

“Oh the things you can find, if you don’t stay behind!”

On the need to take action:

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

Oh, The Places You'll Go by Dr. Seuss Random House

A reminder to stay true to yourself:

“Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”

And that you are in charge of your own destiny:

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.”

On trying new things:

“If you never did you should. These things are fun, and fun is good.”

Why it’s important to take moment to ponder:

“Think and wonder, wonder and think.”

On the importance of reading (to kids!):

“You’re never too old, too wacky, too wild, to pick up a book and read to a child.”

Why you should embrace your individuality:

“You have to be odd to be number one.”

The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss Random House

On the honest truth:

“Sometimes the questions are complicated and the answers are simple.”

Why you should live in the moment:

“Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”

On why you should always remember to be thankful:

“It’s a troublesome world. The people who’re in it are troubled with troubles almost every minute. You ought to be thankful, a whole heaping lot. For the people and places you’re lucky you’re not.”

On being self-aware:

“Step with care and great tact. And remember that life’s a great balancing act.”

The kick-in-the-pants that you need:

“You’re off to great places, today is your day. Your mountain is waiting so… get on your way!”