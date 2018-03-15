To Kill a Mockingbird Author Harper Lee's Estate Sues Aaron Sorkin Over Broadway Adaptation

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin‘s Broadway adaption of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird reportedly features several diversions from the beloved novel, changes that pushed the late author’s estate to file a lawsuit this week, as first reported by multiple outlets including The New York Times.

The suit filed by Tonja B. Carter, the representative of Lee’s estate, claims that producer Scott Rudin and his company Rudinplay broke a clause in the June 2015 contract signed by the author shortly before her death the following year, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

PEOPLE could not immediately reach Rudin’s attorney for comment. Attorney Matthew H. Lembke, who filed the suit on behalf of Lee’s estate, told PEOPLE in a statement, “The details about the controversy are in the complaint and we obviously trust the legal process.” He declined to comment any further.

Among the estate’s issues with the adaptation by Sorkin — known for creating TV shows like The West Wing — is the portrayal of the 1960 book’s hero, Atticus Finch, as a man who initially turns a blind eye to the racist nature of his town and its occupants. Other key characters have also been changed in Sorkin’s production, the suit claims.

Harper Lee Chip Somodevilla/Getty

In part, the suit notes several interviews with Sorkin as examples of violating the contract, which said that “the Play shall not derogate or depart in any manner from the spirit of the Novel nor alter its characters.”

“As far as Atticus and his virtue goes, this is a different take on Mockingbird than Harper Lee’s or Horton Foote’s,” Sorkin told Vulture in a September 2017 interview that was cited in the suit. “He becomes Atticus Finch by the end of the play.”

Sorkin continued to Vulture, “[Atticus] is in denial about his neighbors and his friends and the world around him, that it is as racist as it is, that a Maycomb County jury could possibly put Tom Robinson in jail when it’s so obvious what happened here. He becomes an apologist for these people.”

The suit also claims that Sorkin’s script “did not present a fair depiction of 1930s small-town Alabama (as Ms. Lee depicted it in the Novel).”

Scott Rudin Steve Granitz/WireImage

The aforementioned changes, Lee’s estate claims, violate the contract, for which the author earned $100,000.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Rudin said in response to the lawsuit, “This action undertaken by the estate of Harper Lee is an unfortunate step in a situation where there is simply artistic disagreement over the creation of a play that Ms. Lee herself wanted to see produced, and is the kind of disagreement which one expects would be worked out easily between two parties who have a mutual interest in seeing a work produced.”

“While we hope this gets resolved, if it does not, the suit will be vigorously defended,” the statement given to the outlet continued.

To Kill a Mockingbird — which won the Pulitzer Prize — follows Finch, a widowed lawyer with two children who defends a black man accused of sexual assaulting a white girl, a crime he didn’t commit.

Aaron Sorkin Steve Granitz/WireImage

The suit follows what it describes in one instance as a “heated” back-and-forth between both parties over the script.

By the time letters were exchanged between their respective lawyers, Rudin’s attorney Jonathan Zavin, argued that, while different from Mockingbird, the play doesn’t “depart from the spirit of the novel,” according to the New York Times. Zavin also added that with the 2015 publication of Lee’s Go Set a Watchman (originally a first draft of Mockingbird), Lee had “added to the novel and its characters,” the Times reported.

According to Variety, the To Kill a Mockingbird play is currently scheduled to debut on Dec. 13 on Broadway, after starting previews in November. Sorkin regular Jeff Daniels is attached to play Finch.