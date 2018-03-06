Google Celebrates Colombian Author Gabriel García Márquez with a Colorful Birthday Doodle

Google’s homepage got a colorful update on Tuesday in honor of Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez.

On what would have been his 91st birthday, the search engine’s daily Doodle depicts the magical city of Macondo and surrounding Amazon jungle featured in his book A Hundred Years Of Solitude. The image includes significant elements of the 1967 Spanish-language novel that propelled Márquez’s literary career, including a goldfish and gypsies.

The book — which took the author 18 months to write, reported the New York Times — went on to sell over 30 million copies around the world, according to his 2014 Reuters obituary. Márquez wrote over 25 imaginative books, including Love in the Time of Cholera, and received the 1982 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Gabriel García Márquez Ulf Andersen/Getty

His works even inspired the music video for R.E.M.’s hit 1991 song “Losing My Religion,” according to Rolling Stone.

“There’s a story by Gabriel García Márquez called ‘A Very Old Man With Wings’ in which this freak angel arrives and nobody knows quite what to do with it,” director Tarsem Singh told Rolling Stone “So it’s that story, told abstractly through the style of these guys called Pierre et Gilles, who are these iconic gay photographers that take how Indians do their gods and goddesses, then they do that to the Western gods.”

Márquez passed away on April 17, 2014, in Mexico. He was 87.