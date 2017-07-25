Game of Thrones Author Promises A Westeros Book in 2018 — Maybe 2

After previously indicating that The Winds of Winter, the next book in his A Song of Ice and Fire saga, might be finished and released this year, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin gave fans an update on the highly-anticipated novel — er, novels? — this weekend on his blog.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that’s all I care to say,” Martin wrote Saturday. “Whether Winds or the first volume of Fire and Blood will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018… and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream…”

Martin buried the news in his latest LiveJournal blog post where promoted the release of author Gardner Dozois’ new anthology The Book of Swords and announced that the planned book of his “fake histories on the Targaryen kings” — “a volume we called (in jest) the GRRMarillion or (more seriously) Fire and Blood” — will be published in two volumes, the first of which will be published in late 2018 or early 2019.

Regarding the release of Winds of Winter, though, Martin shot down rumors about the reason for its delay.

“I’ve seen some truly weird reports about WOW on the internet of late, by ‘journalists’ who make their stories up out of whole cloth,” he said. “I don’t know which story is more absurd, the one that says the book is finished and I’ve been sitting on it for some nefarious reason, or the one that says I have no pages. Both ‘reports’ are equally false and equally moronic.”

Martin’s last update on Winds was in January, when he admitted he had “made progress but not as much as I hoped a year ago when I thought to be done by now.” At the time, he thought the book would be released in 2017, conceding he thought he same thing last year.”

