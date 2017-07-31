Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush Announce Sisters First Book Tour Highlighting Their Unique Bond

Before there was Malia and Sasha Obama, the Bush sisters were the first daughters everyone couldn’t help but watch.

Now, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush are offering an inside look at their lives with their upcoming memoir, Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life — and the pair announced on Monday that they’ll promote their book with a nationwide book tour.

“In Sisters First, Jenna and Barbara will take readers on a revealing, thoughtful, and deeply personal tour behind the scenes of their lives, with never-before-told funny and poignant personal stories and reflections about their family, their adventures, their loves and losses, and the special sisterly bond that fulfills them,” according to a press release from their publisher, Grand Central Publishing.

The 35-year-old twin daughters of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush — and granddaughters of former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush — have made names for themselves beyond their famous political family: Bush Hager is a correspondent on NBC’s Today, while Pierce Bush is the CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps.

Although the official tour will begin on the book’s release date on Oct. 24 in New York City, the pair will be joined by their mother for a preview of the dual memoir in Kennebunkport, Maine, on Aug. 18.

“We’ve always felt lucky that we had each other to walk side-by-side as sisters through the extraordinary circumstances of our ordinary lives,” the sisters told PEOPLE exclusively when they announced the book in March. “We are so excited to share the stories that mean the most to us — from the ones that made us laugh to those that shaped us the most — and we hope to make Sisters First an entertaining read that will also give readers a more nuanced look behind the headlines.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Aug. 4. Visit sistersfirst.com for more details.