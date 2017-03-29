Join Emma Roberts’ New Book Club: Belletrist

South and West by Joan Didion

Scream Queens star Emma Roberts just announced a new book club, and the first read is one by a literary legend. "You don’t just read Joan Didion. Joan Didion begins to inform your life. She makes you look at places, like California, New York and Hawaii, differently," wrote Roberts in her essay, "What Joan Didion Means to Me," on belletrist.com. "She changes the way you view grief and loss. She makes you feel like you might possibly be the reporter of your own life, not just living it. And of late, she has even changed the way we look at a pair of Celine sunglasses."

