Dr. Deepak Chopra Shares His Tips for Managing Anxiety and Making a Personal Transformation

There are few authors who are as popular and prolific as Dr. Deepak Chopra.

A frontrunner of integrative medicine and personal transformation, he stopped by PEOPLE Now to discuss his 87th book Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome: Poems & Songs Inspired by American Immigrants and give insight into the benefits of meditation.

“America is built by immigrants. Almost everyone except the original American Indians are immigrants,” said Chopra when discussing the famous immigrants like Albert Einstein and Kahlil Gibran who served as the inspiration for the poems and songs featured in his book.

“We created this country.”

Along with discussing Home, Chopra also gave advice about managing anxiety through meditation. His expertise on the subject has earned him world-wide recognition.

“Everyone has a center of peace in their being,” he said, “If you take a few minutes to be present to the sensations in your body, your breath, or take a few minutes to reflect on what you want out of life then you can be the change you want to see in the world.”

While fans of the doctor’s methods have almost a hundred books to choose from, he suggested novices start out with his book The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success. His most advanced book is You Are the Universe.

“[Meditation] allowed me to get intimate with myself. You know, we usually confuse ourselves with our emotions, our thoughts, our social interactions, but there’s a deeper self within you — the spiritual tradition called the soul.” he said. “When you get in touch with that it automatically transforms everything, including getting over the fear of death and the fear of change because all of that is inevitable.”

He added, “Meditation is for everyone.”

Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome is on sale now.

