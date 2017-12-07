Celebs like to curl up with interesting reads, too.

In the most recent episode of PeopleTV’s Shelf Life, Chrissy Teigen, Megan Mullally and Stephen Colbert share their favorite books… as of right now. Colbert reveals he has an especially voracious appetite for literature by listing not one, not two, but four books that are on his night stand. (Proving that, unlike some, he doesn’t rely solely on Twitter to inform his social commentary.)

Here’s the list:

Chrissy Teigen: The Stranger Beside Me by Ann Rule

“I am about half way done with Ann Rule’s The Stranger Beside Me,” says Teigen, “It’s the Ted Bundy book and I grew up in Washington. That’s where Ted grew up so I have all of these weird connections to it.”

Megan Mullally: Transit by Rachel Cusk

“I am reading a book by Rachel Cusk called Transit. It’s a trilogy,” Mullally says, “The first in the series was called Outline. It was considered a New York Times’ Top 10 Best Book of the year.”

Stephen Colbert: Tenth of December by George Saunders

“I’ve not yet finished all of the short stories in Tenth of December by George Saunders,” Colbert says. But he wants to.

Stephen Colbert: Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders

He’s also 70 pages into this…

Stephen Colbert: Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy

Just started this…

Stephen Colbert: A Dance With Dragons by George R. R. Martin

Colbert is also reading A Dance with Dragons while he waits for the next book in the series by George R. R. Martin, who seems to love to torment Game of Thrones fans by letting them suffer long bouts of anticipation.

