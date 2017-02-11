Chelsea Clinton, George Takei and More Stars React to J.K. Rowling and Piers Morgan’s Epic Twitter Feud

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.
A Saturday morning Twitter feud between J.K Rowling and Piers Morgan cast a spell on social media, and the Harry Potter author is taking on some famous allies.
The online battle began after Rowling retweeted a clip of Morgan on Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, where Australian comedian Jim Jefferies told Morgan to “f— off” for insisting President Trump’s immigration ban was not aimed at Muslims.
Rowling and Morgan have since taken shots back and forth over the issue, and several celebrities have gotten in on the action — including Ava DuVernay, George Takei, Chelsea Clinton, Don Cheadle, Jojo Moyes, and Kumail Nanjiani have also weighed in.
Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt also took to the author’s defense, starting his own feud with Morgan. calling him a “palace corgi” for defending the President’s recent immigration stance.
“If Hillary won you’d be clinging to her pantsuit like a lemur. Spare me the working class hero s—. You’re a palace Corgi,” Oswalt wrote in one of his tweets directed at Morgan.
“The Palace corgis are magnificent animals so pipe down, you insufferable berk,” Morgan wrote back in defense of himself. “Hillary lost because she was a terrible candidate.”