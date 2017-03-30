EMMA WATSON

The Beauty and the Beast star launched Our Shared Shelf, a book club that specializes in feminist literature. "As part of my work with UN Women, I have started reading as many books and essays about equality as I can get my hands on," Watson shared in a message with fans. "I've been discovering so much that, at times, I've felt like my head was about to explode … I decided to start a Feminist book club, as I want to share what I'm learning and hear your thoughts too."