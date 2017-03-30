Books
Bookworms, Rejoice: 7 Celebs with Book Clubs You Can Join Right Now
Reese Witherspoon, Emma Watson and more are flaunting their current reads
EMMA ROBERTS
One quick scan of the Scream Queens actress's Instagram account reveals Roberts' serious passion for literature — which most recently inspired the star to begin her own book club, Belletrist. "You guys know I love to read. I'm constantly posting what I'm reading and wanting to know what you're reading!" she wrote, announcing her latest venture. "So @kpreiss and I thought why not start a #bookclub where we can all read and discuss together in one place? Come read with us."
EMMA WATSON
The Beauty and the Beast star launched Our Shared Shelf, a book club that specializes in feminist literature. "As part of my work with UN Women, I have started reading as many books and essays about equality as I can get my hands on," Watson shared in a message with fans. "I've been discovering so much that, at times, I've felt like my head was about to explode … I decided to start a Feminist book club, as I want to share what I'm learning and hear your thoughts too."
REESE WITHERSPOON
With a résumé that boasts film adaptations of popular titles like Wild and Big Little Lies, Witherspoon made the decision to launch her very own social media-driven book club. There's no official sign-up list — but bibliophiles can follow along #RWBookClub on Instagram for the star's picks.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Helmed by the reality star herself, Chrissy Teigen and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin serve as co-founders of the star-studded book club, which featured Embraced by the Light as the group's premiere pick. Keep an eye on the trio's social accounts for updates.
LENA DUNHAM
In a special section entitled Lit Thursday in Lenny Letter each week, the Girls actress spreads the word about must-read titles, ranging from novels to "memorable magazine articles by and about women."
FLORENCE WELCH
In an attempt to form a deeper connection with her fans, the Florence + the Machine frontwoman chose to share her personal book recommendations and spark literary discussion through her Between Two Books book club.
OPRAH WINFREY
It would practically be illegal to round up celeb-launched book clubs and not mention the media mogul. Winfrey's book club began more than 20 years ago and still remains popular among fans.
