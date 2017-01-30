Caitlyn Jenner’s Memoir Cover Revealed: She ‘Is Finally Learning to Live as Her True Self

Caitlyn Jenner is ready to share her story. But for now, she’s sharing a glimpse of the cover for her highly-anticipated memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

Last January, the I Am Cait star announced that she was writing a memoir about transitioning from male to female with Buzz Bissinger, the journalist behind June 2015’s ground-breaking Vanity Fair cover story that served as her glamorous introduction to the world.

In a video exclusively released to PEOPLE, the 67-year-old Olympic athlete-turned-reality star lets viewers in on her photoshoot for the cover of her new book. Before showing the up-close cover image of Jenner in a gold silk robe, the minute-long video provides a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot and the contents of her tell-all.

“Imagine denying your core and soul. Then add to it the most impossible expectations that people have for you because you are the personification of The American Male Athlete,” the video begins, quoting Jenner.

Jenner tries on several different looks, including a pink sweater and a casual shirt with slacks.

The clip continued: “After a lifetime of secrets…and a long personal struggle…Caitlyn Jenner is finally learning to live as her true self.”

Later in the video, Jenner wore a body-hugging lace-up peach mini dress with heels before changing into a gold silk robe. The latter was eventually selected as her cover image.

Back in January 2016, Jenner said this was the perfect opportunity to reflect on the whirlwind that followed her shocking announcement.

“Things have been moving so quickly that it will be nice to slow things down a bit and take the proper time to reflect on this journey,” Jenner said in a statement. “I couldn’t pick a better team, in Grand Central and Buzz, to make sure this story is told with a lot of honesty and care.”

The Secrets of My Life by Caitlyn Jenner will be available in hardcover, ebook and audio in the U.S. on April 25 and in the U.K. on April 27.