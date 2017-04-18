Caitlyn Jenner May Consider a Male Companion, But Doesn’t ‘Have the Appetite’ for Sex, She Reveals in New Memoir

Caitlyn Jenner reveals in her upcoming memoir that she may never be intimate with women again — but she may be open to a male companion.

“I don’t have the appetite for [sex], which is why the public’s obsession over whether I would [get gender confirmation surgery] is annoying to me,” writes the 67-year-old TV personality in The Secrets of My Life, which is exclusively excerpted by PEOPLE and will be released later this month. “It hearkens back to this misperception that people transition because of their sexual desires.”

The gold medal-winning Olympian publicly transitioned from male to female almost two years ago. Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed she underwent gender confirmation surgery this past January after the section of the memoir that addressed it was leaked by RadarOnline.

“Transitioning is about nothing else but your soul,” she tells PEOPLE. “You are no more a woman the day after [the surgery] than the day before, okay?”

Jenner married three women over the years, and her last marriage to Kris Jenner was on full view to the public during their time on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Together they had daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. She has also has four other children from her earlier marriages (Brody Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Cassandra Marino, and Burt Jenner). Despite her romantic history with women, Jenner isn’t sure what her sex life will be moving forward.

“A future female companion? I think about that. A future female sexual companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever,” she wrote in a section of the book completed prior to her gender confirmation surgery. “A future male sexual companion? I have never had the inclination. But maybe that attitude might possibly change if I have the Final Surgery.”

The Secrets of My Life hits bookshelves on April 25.