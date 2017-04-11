Caitlyn Jenner Claims Robert Kardashian Thought O.J. Simpson Was Guilty – But Defended the Athlete Anyway

Robert Kardashian Sr. might not have believed in friend O.J. Simpson‘s innocence, despite helping defend the NFL star in his 1994 murder trial, according to new claims.

According to RadarOnline, Caitlyn Jenner writes in her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, that Kardashian once implied he thought Simpson killed his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and waiter Ron Goldman.

Jenner reportedly says she was in the car with Kardashian in the late ’90s – following Simpson’s initial acquittal and later conviction of manslaughter in a civil trial – when he allegedly said, “I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial.”

Adds Jenner, “The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty.”

Kardashian, who died after a battle with esophageal cancer in 2003, was an attorney and served on Simpson’s criminal defense team with Johnny Cochran and Robert Shapiro.

Jenner – who was known as Bruce at the time – was then married to Kardashian’s ex wife, Kris Jenner.

She reportedly further writes that she thought part of Kardashian’s motivation to help defend Simpson was as revenge against his ex, who was close friends with Brown Simpson.

“I wonder if it was his way of saying to [Kris] what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f—you,” Jenner reportedly writes.

She also notes that she was never a fan of Simpson, reportedly calling the now-69-year-old “narcissistic” and “egocentric.”

Jenner’s memoir – out April 25 – also includes the revelation that she underwent gender reassignment surgery in January 2017, PEOPLE confirmed.