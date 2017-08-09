You Can't Spell America Without Me: Alec Baldwin's Trump Parody Book Cover Revealed

You Can’t Spell America Without Me — the Trump parody from Alec Baldwin (who famously portrayed the president on Saturday Night Live last season) and Kurt Andersen, co-founder of satire magazine Spy and current host of Studio 360 — finally has a cover, and EW can exclusively reveal it below.

In lieu of blurbs from other authors, the back cover features actual quotes from the real Donald Trump about Baldwin and Andersen. Unsurprisingly, he disapproves of them both.

“I think the Alec Baldwin situation is not good,” Trump told Fox & Friends in March. “I’m disappointed. I think the portrayal of me is ridiculous.”

Of Andersen, Trump said in August 2009, “Kurt Andersen has always been a third-rate writer, and an unsuccessful one at that.”

Below, check out the front and back cover, as well as a preview of the satire we can expect from inside the book:

“I have the best words, beautiful words, as everybody has been talking and talking about for a long time. Also? The best sentences and, what do you call them, paragraphs. My previous books were great and sold extremely, unbelievably well — even the ones by dishonest, disgusting so-called journalists. But those writers didn’t understand Trump, because quite frankly they were major losers. People say if you want it done right you have to do it yourself, even when ‘it’ is a ‘memoir.’ So every word of this book was written by me, using a special advanced word processing system during the many, many nights I’ve been forced to stay alone in the White House — only me, just me, trust me, nobody helped. And it’s all 100% true, so true — people are already saying it may be the truest book ever published. Enjoy.”





You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President will be published Nov. 7, 2017, and is available for pre-order now.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com