A Look Back at the Best Harry Potter Book Release Parties to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary
A nostalgic look back at the first Harry Potter fans
1 of 13
THE VERY BEGINNING
J.K. Rowling at a New York City bookstore in 1998, more than a year after the first Harry Potter book released in the U.K. Her magical storyline was so loved that, 20 years later, the franchise continues to expand (this time with the Fantastic Beasts films). "20 years ago today a world that I lived in alone was suddenly open to others," Rowling tweeted on Monday in celebration of the anniversary. "It’s been wonderful. Thank you."
2 of 13
THE THIRD BOOK RELEASE
A 7-year-old fan, Joseph Park from Wales, read the third book, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, at a bookshop in England in 1999. In this book fans first meet Harry's godfather Sirius Black. "The ones who love us never really leave us," Sirius tells the orphaned Harry, "you can always find them in here."
3 of 13
ADULTS ARE FANS, TOO
When the fourth book in the series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, dropped in July 2000, adults and kids alike dressed as their favorite characters and partied into the wee hours.
4 of 13
HARRY POTTER GROWS UP
Nine-year-old Analise Minjarez stayed up late on July 8, 2000, for the release of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire at a bookstore in El Paso, Texas. The book deals a heavy blow with the death of a beloved character. To balance the loss, there is also the beginnings of an angst-filled romance. "Just because it’s taken you three years to notice, Ron, doesn't mean no one else has spotted I'm a girl!" Hermione tells Ron (their love story inspired numerous fan fiction spinoffs).
5 of 13
MORE HARRY-ESQUE COSTUMES
Another fan dressed to Potter perfection for the release of fourth book.
6 of 13
THE FIFTH BOOK
This fan was one of the first to get a copy of the fifth book, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, when it was released in New York City. "We've all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on," says Sirius in one of the most famous quotes from the book. "That's who we really are."
7 of 13
AN INTERNATIONAL CRAZE
Promoters in Bangkok, Thailand, showcased the series to celebrate the release of the sixth book, Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, in July 2005. "[Harry] could not let anybody else stand between him and Voldemort," Rowling writes in one of the most dramatic scenes in the book, "he must abandon forever the illusion he ought to have lost at the age of one, that the shelter of a parent’s arms meant that nothing could hurt him."
8 of 13
A FAMILY OF WITCHES
This crew of cousins gathered for the release of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in New York City on July 16, 2005. Harry Potter may not have made glasses cool again, but he made them magical.
9 of 13
THE FINAL BOOK
In July 2007, Stephanie (from the Netherlands) began waiting in line at 2 p.m. outside a London bookshop to get her copy of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows; the last book in the series. While Harry proves himself a hero, the war between the Death Eaters and his friends is costly. From it comes one of the biggest lessons of the series: "Do not pity the dead, Harry," says Albus Dumbledore. "Pity the living, and, above all those who live without love."
10 of 13
THE END OF A SERIES?
Fans freaked as they finally got their copies of the last book at a late-night release party in Berlin, Germany. It may have been the final book, but Rowling inspired equal fanfare when she announced the production of The Cursed Child. It was first performed nine years later in July 2016.
11 of 13
ALL ABOARD!
A young fan also celebrated the release of the seventh and final book — this time by riding on a steam train to a secret location in Sydney, Australia. It was the closest some fans will ever get to riding on the Hogwarts Express.
12 of 13
RIDING IN WIZARD-LIKE STYLE
More fans on the train in Sydney, Australia, on July 21, 2007.
13 of 13
THE END WASN'T REALLY THE END ...
These would-be-witches pose with their copies of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child just after midnight on July 31, 2016, in London, England. The play serves as the eighth part of the Harry Potter story. Now-adult fans that read the books as children are clamoring for seats. "In every shining moment of happiness is that drop of poison: the knowledge that pain will come again," says Dumbledore to Harry. "Be honest to those you love, show your pain. To suffer is as human as to breathe."
