11 Inspirational Books to Read This Winter

Well, we’re officially past the winter solstice, which means that technically the days are only going to get longer from here on out. But despite that, the distant memories of spring and summer are still fading as quickly as the daylight. If you’re feeling unmotivated, lethargic, depressed or just … *loud exhale full of ennui* … here are some books you can read that may help.
Neil Pasricha’s The Happiness Equation
Pasricha’s best-known work is The Book of Awesome, but The Happiness Equation takes a more philosophical approach to the pursuit of happiness instead of … just listing things.
Matt Haig’s Reasons to Stay Alive
An in-depth exploration of Haig’s battle with depression, if you need a pick-me-up on a very fundamental level, you could do a lot worse than this book.
Felicia Day’s You’re Never Weird on the Internet (Almost)
Day’s cloistered upbringing and variety of interests eventually congealed into her career as one of the earliest YouTube stars. If the pressures of social media have you feeling distinctly less social, take a lesson from Day and glean solace from your uniqueness, not shame.
Jennifer Niven’s All the Bright Places
Want a good ugly cry? Think you’re too good for YA? Pick up All the Bright Places.
Cristina Henríquez’s The Book of Unknown Americans
If for no other reason than to gain a little perspective.
Terry Tempest Williams’ When Women Were Birds
After all the gender-related ugliness of the 2016 election, When Women Were Birds should be required reading.
Malala Yousafzai’s I Am Malala
A young girl shot in the head turned international hero. A testimony to the power of the human spirit.
Fredrik Bachman’s A Man Called Ove
Sometimes you’re the elderly curmudgeon at the heart of this story, and sometimes you’re the neighbors who run over his mailbox.
This one’s also filed under “Riveting true story that will make you reconsider your station in life.”
If you need a good shot in the arm to jump-start 2017, Rob Bell’s got it for you.
It’s a classic for a reason. It’s about writing, sure, but it’s also about addiction, relationships and the idea of a craft, period, told by one of the defining authors of our generation.