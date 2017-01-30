People

Body Shaming

Zendaya Offers a Modeling Contract to Girl Who Was Body Shamed on Twitter

By @julietmazz

Posted on

Zendaya
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zendaya to the rescue!

The actress, singer and clothing designer was scrolling through Twitter, when she stumbled upon a guy who was posting body shaming tweets about an unnamed girl.

“Stumbling across this is stupid s—, she is fine as hell head to toe and garunteed does’t (sic) know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen,” Zendaya, 20, tweeted.

Then she came up with a solution — find the girl, and offer her a modeling contract with Zendaya’s clothing line, Daya by Zendaya.

“Can we find her @….I’d love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya model,” she tweeted.

Zendaya’s Twitter fans quickly got to work, and nailed down the mystery girl, @_illestCee.

She immediately thanked Zendaya as her Twitter filled up with congratulations.

“wow…i have no words,” she tweeted. “I’m really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal.”

Zendaya: stopping body shaming trolls and making dreams come true.