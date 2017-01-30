Zendaya Offers a Modeling Contract to Girl Who Was Body Shamed on Twitter

Zendaya to the rescue!

The actress, singer and clothing designer was scrolling through Twitter, when she stumbled upon a guy who was posting body shaming tweets about an unnamed girl.

“Stumbling across this is stupid s—, she is fine as hell head to toe and garunteed does’t (sic) know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen,” Zendaya, 20, tweeted.

Stumbling across this is stupid shit, she is fine as hell head to toe and garunteed does't know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen. https://t.co/7IKDJkaQ5F — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 28, 2017

Then she came up with a solution — find the girl, and offer her a modeling contract with Zendaya’s clothing line, Daya by Zendaya.

“Can we find her @….I’d love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya model,” she tweeted.

Can we find her @….I'd love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya model😍🤗😩 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 28, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya Launches a New Clothing Line and App!

Zendaya’s Twitter fans quickly got to work, and nailed down the mystery girl, @_illestCee.

She immediately thanked Zendaya as her Twitter filled up with congratulations.

“wow…i have no words,” she tweeted. “I’m really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal.”

im really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal — honey dip (@_illestCee) January 28, 2017

cause im ya favorite and you know it 😇#bigfinechallenge pic.twitter.com/Q9o4WO0Omr — honey dip (@_illestCee) November 26, 2016

Zendaya: stopping body shaming trolls and making dreams come true.