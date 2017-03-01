Clothing Brand Zara Facing Controversy for ‘Love Your Curves’ Ad Featuring Thin Models

Clothing brand Zara is under fire for an ad that shows two slim models with the tagline, “Love your curves.”

Irish radio broadcaster Muireann O’Connell spotted the ad in Dublin, and posted a photo to Twitter with the caption, “You have got to be s——- me, Zara.”

She later clarified that she isn’t implying that the models are too thin.

“Can i just say, this is nothing to with the models. It’s the marketeers that have distorted their image & f—– up,” O’Connell said.

PEOPLE has contacted Zara for comment.

Other Twitter users quickly responded in agreement.

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Graham Speaks Out on Vogue Cover Controversy: ‘I Chose to Pose Like That’

“Of course there is *nothing* wrong with the figures of the girls in the Zara ad — but let’s not sell this under a ‘love your curves’ banner,” author Claire Allan tweeted.

Of course there is *nothing* wrong with the figures of the girls in the Zara ad – but let's not sell this under a 'love your curves' banner — Claire Allan (@ClaireAllan) February 28, 2017

@MuireannO_C@JNRutherford looking for “curvy” girls in this picture like pic.twitter.com/IEPJNXhWy5

— Kirsty MacLeod (@kirstyjean) February 28, 2017

@MuireannO_C@NandaPrates_ trying to find the curves like pic.twitter.com/6cRBmiFMmp

— Dave Lipsky (@Daylisky) March 1, 2017

“There is nothing wrong w/ catering to a certain body type, but if you’re going to sell to curvy women, use them in your ad,” added another Twitter user.

@matbrioch @ZARA There is nothing wrong w/ catering to a certain body type, but if you're going to sell to curvy women, use them in your ad. — Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) March 1, 2017

“women and men of all ages&sizes have serious eating disorders because of idealised images that are impossible to achieve,” O’Connell continued. “this is one such image. Subliminally, most looking at that will feel like a piece of crap because they don’t look like it.”

@TheTechnoMage84 this is one such image. Subliminally, most looking at that will feel like a piece of crap because they don’t look like it.

— Muireann O’Connell (@MuireannO_C) March 1, 2017

“Ok yes I agree that the girls on that Zara ad were not curvy but I’m so sick of seeing posts about it body shaming naturally thin people,” another Twitter user added.