Zach Galifianakis Shows Off Weight Loss on the Emmys Red Carpet

Zach Galifianakis is looking healthy!

Th actor may have lost the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in FX’s Baskets to Atlanta’s Donald Glover, but he turned heads on the red carpet for his tremendous weight loss.

Galifianakis, 47, looked dapper in a sharp black tuxedo and bow tie that showed off his trimmed-down physique.

The Hangover star has previously claimed that cutting out alcohol helped him lose weight.

“I stopped drinking and I just kind of put the weight off,” he said during a 2013 appearance on Conan O’Brien’s late night show. “I was having a lot of vodka with sausage…delicious but bad for you.”

He added, “I was getting into too much trouble with the drinking, so I just kind of stopped.”

Galifianakis also had some fun with the observation over the years, telling E! News in 2014 that the weight loss was due to him “dying” and joking that his suit jacket was a “ladies [size] 50.”