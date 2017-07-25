Oh What a Booty-ful Mornin’! Yolanda Hadid, 53, Watches Sunrise in Behind-Bearing Thong

She may have given birth to two of the industry’s biggest supermodels, but Yolanda Hadid will always be the original Hadid beauty.

And in case there was any question about it, the 52-year-old mother of Gigi and Bella showed her Instagram fans who was boss on Tuesday — baring her backside in a stunning shot taken during a visit to Lake Constance.

“It’s a beautiful, mystical sunrise at the lake this morning,” Hadid wrote in the caption to the photo, which had her wearing a grey-blue thong and matching sweatshirt while overlooking the serene water and cloudy skies.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been battling chronic Lyme disease since her diagnosis in 2012, and went on to explain that swimming in the lake — located at the base of the Alps — has been helpful in improving her health.

“The water is quite cold but it has been a great way to combat inflammation and feel the connection to Mother Earth,” she wrote. “#LakeConstance #MorningSwim #HealingPower #LovingLife.”

In October 2016, Hadid told PEOPLE she’ll try anything to get better. “I’m like a little scientist at work,”she said. “I want to figure this out. I want to be 100 percent functioning like a normal person. I deserve it, I want it and I’m going to get it.”

“Right now I am no gluten, no dairy, no grains, nothing that turns into sugar, no caffeine, no alcohol, no black tea,” she said. “It’s boring, but I would eat bark for a year if it would save my life,” continues Hadid. “I’ll do anything.”

Meanwhile, Hadid is prepping a return to television in a new Lifetime unscripted series focused on teen models. The Netherlands-born star, who is also mom to model son Anwar, will lead Model Moms (a working title) — where she will bring her expertise as a former professional model and momager to help coach aspiring teen models how to succeed both on and off the catwalk.