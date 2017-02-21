Yoga Instructor Says She Showed Period Stain in White Pants Because Menstruation ‘Has Been Shrouded in Silence’

Steph Gongora isn’t a big fan of freebleeding — but sharing a video of her blood stain encouraged a conversation about the stigma surrounding menstruation.
Gongora says that the video she posted to Instagram, where she practices yoga while showing her period stain in white yoga pants, led to a long debate in the comments after the video went viral.
“I had a few people comment or [direct message] me or even email me that they wanted to kill me or that I should kill myself, and far too many individuals (men AND women) comparing menstruation leaks to defecating through their pants in public or just whipping out an erect penis in public,” the Austin-based yoga instructor, 30, tells PEOPLE. “But, there were so many grateful comments, stories, and emails as well.”
I am a woman, therefore, I bleed. . It's messy, it's painful, it's terrible, & it's beautiful. . And yet, you wouldn't know. Because I hide it. . I bury things at the bottom of the trash. I breathe, ragged and awkward through the cramps, all the while holding onto this tight lipped, painted on smile. . Tampons? Shhh. We don't say those words out loud. Hide them. In the back pocket of your purse, in the corner of the bathroom drawer, at the very bottom of your shopping cart (please let me get a female cashier). . Events or engagements get missed. I'll tell myself it’s the PMS, sure, but it has more to with the risk of being "caught," at what…I'm not quite sure. . And I’m lucky. . Over 100 million young women around the globe miss school or work for lack of adequate menstrual supplies, & fear of what might happen if the world witnesses A NATURAL BODILY FUNCTION. . WHY? . Because hundreds of years of culture have made us embarrassed to bleed. Have left us feeling dirty and ashamed. . STOP PRETENDING. Stop using silly pet names like Aunt Flo because you're too afraid to say "I'm bleeding" or "vagina." Stop wasting so much effort hiding the very thing that gives this species continuity. . START talking about it. Educate your daughters. Make them understand that it can be both an inconvenience and a gift, but NEVER something to be ashamed about. Educate your sons so they don't recoil from the word tampon. So when a girl bleeds through her khaki shorts in third period (pun intended), they don't perpetuate the cycle of shame and intolerance. . This #StartSomethingSunday , I want to highlight @corawomen . . Cora Women is a 100% Organic tampon company. . But that’s not all. They are also breaking barriers. Making it ok to talk about periods, even on social media. Providing personalized, delivered tampon/pad orders right to your door. AND for every box purchased, donating a box of sustainable pads to girls who can't afford menstruation products. . Fuck yeah. That's the kind of stuff I can galvanize behind, NO money OR product needed. Just a mission I support on a topic we should ALL be talking about. . THIS IS JUST A LEAK, NOT FREE BLEEDING ✌🏽
Gongora reiterates that she wasn’t free bleeding. “The video I posted was just a leak at the end of my hour-long yoga practice. I was wearing a tampon, felt it start to leak, and decided to take advantage of the situation to discuss something that had been mulling around in my head for a few weeks. So I just pulled on my white pants and kept flowing,” she says.
The yoga teacher, who is currently building an eco-retreat center in Costa Rica with her husband, says that many women responded to the video by commenting about the shame they’ve felt over period leaks.
“It was heartbreaking and heartwarming to hear about someone’s leak in high school that tormented their dreams for years, or how another women felt so ashamed of her period growing up that she vowed to change things for her daughter,” she says. “It was amazing to me how many trolls would scream that period shaming doesn’t even exist or isn’t even a thing anymore, when the three comments before theirs on the feed were stories about being personally shamed or ashamed during menstruation.”
RELATED VIDEO: #PeriodsAreNotAnInsult: Women Are Tweeting Donald Trump about Their Periods
Gongora also wanted to highlight the fact that while women in developed countries have to deal with unexpected leaks, there are others all over the world where they don’t have access to menstrual products at all.
“They miss work for fear of leaking in public, and they miss school, putting them behind in their studies. It’s unacceptable,” she says.
And when people call period leaks “gross” or compare it to “defecating through your pants,” Gongora says it shows ignorance.
“That’s generally something that most of us don’t have a problem with, at least not on a regular basis. I tend to be able to control my bowel movements … most women can’t control their period,” she says.
Which is why Gongora says it’s time to end the period stigma.
“Many people are afraid to talk about it, even women,” she says. “It’s just been shrouded in silence for so long that you’re supposed to accept that you need to hide your tampons when you walk to the bathroom, and it would probably be better if you called it something cute like Aunt Flo instead of your period or bleeding from your vagina. And we continue this, we perpetuate the cycle of shame because whenever someone does talk about it, they are met with hate and disgust and a great deal of misplaced anger and discomfort.”
- with reporting by LINDSAY KIMBLE