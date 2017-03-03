Yelp Rolls Out New Feature Showing Which Businesses Have Gender Neutral Restrooms

While President Donald Trump is trying to remove protections for transgender youth who want to use bathrooms that match their gender identities, Yelp is taking a step in the opposite direction to ensure the transgender community feels safe when deciding which businesses to patronize.

Over the next few weeks the popular ratings and review website plans to roll out business pages that will include information about whether establishments offer gender neutral bathrooms, Yelp announced on Friday. The site will also allow users to search for a business with gender neutral bathrooms on the premises.

The site’s new feature falls in line with its previous support of the LGBTQ community.

“Yesterday, Yelp announced its participation in an amicus brief supporting trans student, Gavin Grimm, who filed suit against his local school board for denying him use of the boys’ restroom at his school,” Rachel Williams, Yelp’s head of diversity & inclusion wrote in a blog post. “Yelp has previously taken a stance on related issues (ref. Arizona, Indiana, Arkansas and North Carolina) because we believe it’s important for the business community to speak up when our nation’s values are threatened.”

“At Yelp we thrive on inclusion and acceptance,” the post continues, “and we hope that our support for Gavin’s case and the addition of this new business attribute will help our friends in the LGBTQQIA community.”