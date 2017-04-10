WWE Star Nia Jax Posts Swimsuit Photo for Body Positivity: ‘We Aren’t Meant to Look the Same’

WWE star Nia Jax works to project a confident body image for her fans, but she doesn’t always feel that way on the inside.

Jax decided to post a swimsuit selfie on Instagram after fans thanked her for her body positivity during WrestleMania.

“Posting a picture of myself in a bathing suit is VERY hard for me. I have never been one to show off too much skin, and it’s not just because I’m a larger woman,” Jax writes.

“After this amazing #Wrestlemania weekend I had a chance to speak to a bunch of young women & men. Most, if not all of them, mentioned that my #BodyPositive mindset had helped them to be able to find confidence within themselves, which really touched me and even brought me to tears numerous times.”

The wrestler says she grew up in a loving family that supports her at any size, but there are still moments when she has her body doubts.

“Thankfully I have always had a family that has supported me and has always reminded me that my beauty comes from within, especially my mother,” Jax says. “She constantly reminded me that ‘no matter how beautiful you are on the outside, if you’re insides are ugly, that will be what everyone sees & feels.’ ”

“Don’t get me wrong, there have been many occasions where I wished I could be thinner or have a different nose or hairline to fit in, but I realized that fitting in is not always as important as it seems; I realized that I love standing out in positive ways!”

For Jax, she focuses on living healthfully, but she’ll also indulge from time to time. She says that balance is important.

“Self-confidence also goes along with being healthy!” she says. “I work out all the time, I eat healthy & try (emphasis on TRY) to get as much sleep as I can. There are obviously times where I love to pig out and enjoy myself, but I always make sure to never lose my focus on being healthy.”

“We aren’t meant to look the same, but we are all meant to be healthy,” Jax says. “Staying healthy adds to beauty. Even more importantly, it will increase your self-confidence. That’s been my experience at least.”