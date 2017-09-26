The woman once considered to be the world’s heaviest passed away Monday due to complications from her weight, including heart disease and kidney malfunction.

Over the last year, Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty, 37, found herself at the center of a worldwide mission to help her lose some of the 1,102 lbs. she was carrying. Named the Save Eman Cause, the campaign attracted the attention of Mumbai-based bariatric surgeon Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, who took on Abd El Aty’s case pro-bono.

In February, she was airlifted from her home in Egypt to India for the surgery, marking the first time she had left her bedroom in two decades due to her weight and a debilitating stroke she had suffered two years prior.

Abd El Aty underwent a successful laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy surgery in March and dropped 713 lbs. after about two months in the hospital. She then flew to Burjeel Hospital in the United Arab Emirates for rehabilitation, where she spoke for the first time in three years.

But in July the Abu Dhabi newspaper The National reported that she had been diagnosed with severe depression and was refusing to talk to doctors. Still, they hoped to begin additional liposuction treatment and remove excess skin and return her to Alexandria, Egypt sometime in the next year.

After her death Monday morning, Burjeel Hospital said in a press release, “Our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to her family.”

Her first doctor, Lakdawala, tweeted a verse from the Koran in remembrance.

“You shall always remain in my thoughts and prayers #EmanAhmed,” he added in English. “Shall forever remember her smile RIP.”