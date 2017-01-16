Women Share Body Positive Stories with #GainingWeightIsCool Trend on Twitter

On January 1, many people resolve to lose weight in the New Year — but not Arianna Dantone.

The body positive social media star and fitness coach posted a tweet on New Year’s Day with side-to-side photos of her body before and after gaining weight while getting more fit. She posted the photos — which have been “liked” 1.8k times — with the caption “Gaining weight is cool.”

Dantone then asked other women to share their own positive weight gaining stories using the hashtag #gainingweightiscool. Her post sparked other women to share photos of their own weight gain transformations on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag, many of whom had suffered from eating disorders.

Gaining weight is cool pic.twitter.com/ao74qpOM0i — Arianna 🤘🏼 (@AriannaDantone) January 1, 2017

What does #gainingweightiscool mean to you? (Reply tweet – part of a project!) — Arianna 🤘🏼 (@AriannaDantone) January 6, 2017

#gainingweightiscool ✊🏼 whoever created this hashtag is a ⭐️ Happy happy happy #recovery A photo posted by Betsie 🎇 (@betsieburgess) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:12am PST

since the hashtag #gainingweightiscool is trending, I figured I'd post a transformation pic- not only did I gain weight, I gained happiness pic.twitter.com/1TzOBLm6s5 — erin (@Erin_Reilly11) January 15, 2017

#gainingweightiscool

For over a year I was incapable of eating in front of anyone, and I'll take big thighs over being like that pic.twitter.com/kqPiF9jtZT — peregrin took (@imawizaard) January 12, 2017

decided to be a part of @AriannaDantone's #gainingweightiscool ✨

+11lbs, post knee surgery, better relationship w/ food, ever-changing human pic.twitter.com/z5a44oMrOa — Leigha McDaniel (@Leigha_McD23) January 6, 2017

Dantone’s hashtag now has almost 10,000 posts on Instagram and countless more on Twitter. She shared on Instagram that seeing the posts has helped her just as much as they have inspired others.

“Everyone is saying the thread helped them,” she posted. “[I’m going to] be real [right now] and say it helped me even more. I have been having severe anxiety and self-worth issues this week leading up to the LA FIT Expo. It’s no secret I’ve gained weight since the Dallas Europa and sometimes that makes me feel inadequate as a ‘fitspo.’ ”

Dantone says her weight gain made her feel “unworthy,” especially when she started comparing her body to other people’s, but the #gainingweightiscool posts helped her to snap out of that mindset.

WATCH: Loving Yourself at Any Weight

“I feel so happy right now after everyone shared their journeys and stories,” she posted. “I am happpy to say, ‘Hi this is me. This is my body. It’s f—— amazing. It does great things.’ And this weight gain has been necessary and so freeing on my mind.”

“I should not feel any less because of it, and neither should you,” she continued. “You should feel strong, healthy, capable and beautiful. Because you are. I am. […] We all look good and we are all at different stages and how incredible is that?”