People Who Lost Half Their Size Featured in PEOPLE Collector’s Edition

Without gimmicks or surgery, real people shed half their size! And PEOPLE is recognizing their accomplishments with new interviews, recipes, diet plans and workouts.

From outrageous diets (just potatoes, anyone?) to women who got pregnant after weight loss, the 96-page special collector’s edition issue Half Their Size: The Ultimate Get-Fit Guide features celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson’s best advice, delicious and nutritious recipes and interviews with inspiring individuals.

“On days that I sleep in or struggle with a workout, I always try to be honest about it,” Haley Smith, who chronicled her 113-lb. weight loss on Instagram. “I don’t want to sugarcoat that my journey has been some magic, easy process.”

RELATED VIDEO: Half Their Size Issue Behind the Scenes

With a caloric breakdown of go-to workouts and tips from health experts, this issue offers real solutions to tackle struggles with exercise and nutrition.

“Make every minute count,” suggests Michelle Lovitt, M.A., an exercise physiologist and fitness expert. “Don’t rest between strength training sets; use that time to work different muscles.”

For more, pick up your copy of Half Their Size: The Ultimate Get-Fit Guide, on sale now.