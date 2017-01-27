Woman Who Was Too Self-Conscious to Get Married at 270 Lbs. Loses Half Her Body Weight to Walk Down the Aisle

Jennifer Ginley was average-sized for most of her life, but her over-eating habits during her college years led her to reach 270 lbs.

The Liverpool, England-based caseworker, 26, was so self-conscious about her weight that she did not want her longtime boyfriend to propose to her, because she didn’t want to be an overweight bride.

“My boyfriend Luke and I have been together for more than 11 years, but I always used to discourage him from proposing because I couldn’t imagine myself as a bride being the size I was,” Ginley tells PEOPLE. “I didn’t want to be shopping for a size 26 [U.S. size 24] dress.”

Although she was unhappy with her weight for years, it wasn’t until Ginley went on a family vacation to Disney World in January 2015 that she hit her breaking point and knew she wanted to get healthy.

“I had to ask for a seatbelt extender on the plane, I spent our time there having to ride on the adjusted seats for larger people, and I was horrified when I saw the photos,” she says. “One picture of me with the Little Mermaid — my favorite Disney character — actually made me gasp. I saw myself in a whole new light — I looked so unhealthy that I cried, wondering how and why I had done that to myself.”

In May 2015, Ginley joined U.K. weight loss program Slimming World with her mother and sister.

“Before, I wouldn’t eat any breakfast or prepare any lunch or snacks for work, so I always found myself eating whatever I could lay my hands on — shop-bought sandwiches, packet noodles, chip shop meals,” she says. “Now I prepare in advance so I’m ready for the day ahead, enjoying porridge and fruit for breakfast and taking tasty salads or homemade soup to work with me. [For dinner,] I cook and enjoy Slimming World feasts, and instead of having takeaway up to four times a week, I’ll make a lovely chicken stir-fry or homemade spaghetti Bolognese.”

Ginley says tracking her meals has helped her to stay on a healthy path.

“A really key part of my journey was keeping an online food diary so that I could chart my progress,” she says. “From day one I posted my meals on my Instagram account, and it really helped me to stay on track. The support of my friends and family and my Slimming World group, as well as the Instagram community, has been incredible.”

Ginley also became more active, rekindling her love of dance.

“About five years ago I used to dance regularly, but as I got bigger my joints would hurt and I’d get out of breath after just a short walk, so I gave it up,” she says. “After I’d lost about 7 stone [98 lbs.] I felt brave enough to go back to my dance class and I absolutely love it now.”

Thanks to her healthy diet and active lifestyle, Ginley has now lost 135 lbs. — half her body weight.

“I honestly can’t believe all of the amazing things that have happened to me since I first joined Slimming World,” she says. “I reached my target weight just over a year after joining, and just before Christmas Luke asked me to marry him at Harry Potter Studios in London (I love Harry Potter)! It was such an incredible feeling to be able to say ‘Yes!’ without even a second thought about my weight, and I can’t wait to go dress shopping.”

It’s also given her more confidence to do things she never thought possible.

“I finally believe myself when I say ‘I am going to…’ across all aspects of my life,” she says. “I might be half the size, but I feel like I’m double the person now. I know I have the strength and the willpower to achieve anything I put my mind to, and that’s a really powerful feeling.”