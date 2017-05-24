Meet the Woman Who Lost 536 Lbs: 'Just Being Able to Drive or Go Shopping Is Amazing'

Christina Phillips was given a second chance at life after undergoing gastric bypass surgery.

The My 600 Lb. Life star opens up to PEOPLE in this week’s issue about how drastically her life has changed for the better since dropping nearly 540 lbs.

“It’s been pretty amazing having my life back. I’m able to do so much more now. It’s pretty great,” she tells PEOPLE. “Before I couldn’t walk eight feet without feeling like I was gonna die. Now, I could do just about anything I put my mind to.”

Phillips was 708 lbs. when she first appeared on the hit show in 2014. After getting gastric bypass surgery, she dropped to 183 lbs.

After losing weight and gaining a new lease on life, it’s the little things in life that the 27-year-old looks forward to.

“The simple things in life are enjoyable to me. I know that seems silly but it’s the honest answer,” Phillips says. “Just walking and being able to go to the park with my nephew. [It’s] the most simple thing like taking him to the park or going shopping or driving.”

“I’m so much more happier now. Being able to wake up in the morning and get out of bed without feeling like I’m gonna die, I thank God every morning for that,” Phillips adds. “I am so blessed to have a second chance at life.”

Season finale of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? season 3 airs Wednesday May 31 at 8 pm ET on TLC.