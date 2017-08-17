Woman with Deformed Breasts Seeks Third Surgery After ‘They Turned into Pancakes’

After two surgeries and multiple pregnancies, Chanel McNair found herself with breasts that look like “pancakes.”

The mom, 39, is now looking to the Botched doctors for help.

“Look at the distance between her nipple and the breast crease. How do you get these nipples to go up? They’re at the very bottom of her breast tissue. The nipples are being tethered right to the chest wall at the breast crease. She’s missing breast tissue,” Dr. Terry Dubrow tells Dr. Paul Nassif as they look over McNair’s photos in this exclusive clip from Sunday’s episode.

When McNair comes in, she explains that the first time she altered her breasts was at age 21 in 1999, when she went from an A cup to a C cup.

“That went perfect,” she says. “They were beautiful.”

But post-pregnancy, everything changed.

“They turned into pancakes,” McNair says. “One was droopy and the other was bigger so [my surgeon] said I should get a lift. That didn’t turn out well at all. That’s when they started to get bent in.”

“Okay so as the scar tissue formed, it sucked the lower portion of the breast tissue in,” Dubrow explains.

RELATED VIDEO: Identical Twins Want Matching Plastic Surgery on Botched

McNair says she then got rid of her implants, and hoped her breasts would go back to her original A cups — but that didn’t happen.

“Sometimes when you take the implant out, it induces the immune system to continue the contraction process, and it can actually make it look even worse,” Dubrow says.

Complicating matters was the fact that McNair was overweight at 282 lbs. She decided to deal with her extra weight first and started walking everyday, eventually losing more than 90 lbs. Her hope now is that, with her extra pounds long gone, Dubrow and Nassif can fix her breasts.

“Chanel is an incredible person,” Nassif says. “She deserves help.”

Botched airs Thursdays at 9/8 c on E!