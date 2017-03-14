Here’s a Workout You Can Do If You’re Stuck at Home During Winter Storm Stella

If you woke up to feet of snow thanks to Winter Storm Stella, you may not be able to get to the gym — but that doesn’t mean you have to miss a workout!

Co-founder of LIT Method Taylor Gainor, who has trained Kyle Richards, Ashley Benson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Lisa Rinna, has created a high-intensity routine you can do at home using only a mat and a resistance band.

“Resistance bands are my ‘go-to’ because bands provide continuous tension throughout an exercise, so the tension never leaves the muscle,” Gainor — who co-created the LIT KIT for people who want the full LIT experience at home — tells PEOPLE. “This will tone and shape your arms leaving you sore in all the right places.”

Dynamic Warm-Up:

Extenders (30 seconds on each side)

Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart. Stagger your feet so your back toe is in line with the heel of your front foot. Extend the arms in the air.

Drive your back knee to opposite elbow.

Compound Phase:

Squat to Oblique Twist (1 minute)

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart. Cradle your hand behind your head, and begin to squat.

As you rise, take your opposite knee to opposite elbow, alternating sides.

Isolation Phase:

Upright Row (30 seconds)

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart on the band and retract your shoulders.

Slowly bring your arms in line with your shoulders.

Bicep Curls (30 seconds)

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, retract your shoulders, and slowly curl your arms up and down while keeping your core engaged.

Core and Corrective Phase:

Bicycles (1 minute)

Lie flat on your back with hands cradled behind your neck. Squeeze your core while alternating elbows to opposite knees, with a slow and controlled tempo.

Perform each exercise with as many reps as possible in the time allotted. Repeat this workout three times in a row.