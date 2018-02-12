No, Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon Does Not Wear Butt Pads: 'It Is All Natural'

Rest assured: Adam Rippon‘s butt is 100 percent real.

The figure skater, 28, is currently competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and his perfectly round posterior is lighting up Twitter with people wondering if Rippon enhances his shape with butt pads. But luckily, he cleared the air on that back in December.

“There’s been a lot questions to whether I compete with butt pads on and I’d like to set the record straight and let it be known that no, it’s just my real butt. Thank you for your interest, comments, and concern. Love you,” Rippon tweeted on Dec. 9.

Adam Rippon at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Matthew Stockman/Getty

He elaborated further on this important issue during an interview with Access Hollywood ahead of the games.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

“It is all natural, yes,” Rippon said, adding that he decided to post the above tweet after a debate on Twitter. “One time someone said, ‘Oh you skated so well but were the butt pads necessary?’ And I was like, hmm, alright, I’ll let it slide. And then someone tried to defend me and they were like, ‘Well, they’re probably there for safety!’ and I was like oh boy. We need to clarify something.”

And after Rippon’s elegant performance in the team event on Sunday night, Twitter erupted with appreciation for his backside.

We’re only five days into the 2018 Games, but from his butt to his incredible interviews, it’s clear that Rippon is already the star.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are airing live on NBC. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.