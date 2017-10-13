Who Has the Sexiest Smile? Vote in People’s Sexiest Man Alive Polls!

Whose sparkling smile melts your heart?

We need your help for the Sexiest Man Alive awards this year. You’ve already voted for Sexiest Chest, Sexiest Abs, Sexiest Arms, Sexiest Butt, Sexiest Eyes, and Sexiest Hair — now we have the final award: Sexiest Smile.

Should the award go to Ashton Kutcher, who gives off adorable puppy dog vibes whenever he flashes his pearly whites? Or does the best smile belong to Barack Obama, our former dreamboat in chief? And what about Channing Tatum, who could stop you dead in your tracks with just a crack of a smile? Or maybe the honor should go to Will Smith, the man loved from the wild wild west to the town of Bel Air?

Cast your vote and let us know.

To find out who won the Sexiest Smile category, pick up a copy of our Sexiest Man Alive issue on newsstands Nov. 17