Who Has the Sexiest Abs? Vote in People’s Sexiest Man Alive Polls!

Who do you find the most ab-tastic?

We need your help for the Sexiest Man Alive awards this year: You’ve already voted for Sexiest Chest, and now we have the Sexiest Abs award.

Should it be David Beckham, the father of four who just keeps getting hotter with age? Or should the winner be Harry Shum Jr., who knows how to dance his way to a killer six pack? Does the title belong to Joe Manganiello whose turn as Big Dick Richie in the Magic Mike movies caused jaws all over the world to drop? Or does the honor belong to the guy with the abs our mamas said would knock us out, LL Cool J?

Click your favorite guy’s photo below to cast your vote.