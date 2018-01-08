Whitney Way Thore Worries About the Future of Her Relationship as She Tries on Wedding Dresses

Whitney Way Thore may be getting ahead of herself when she goes to try on wedding dresses.

Her boyfriend Avi hasn’t officially proposed, but because they’ve talked about marriage, Thore decides to go to a bridal salon with her two best friends and her mom.

But as she tries on dresses, the body positive activist gets teary-eyed — and not in a good way — as she thinks about her relationship with Avi in this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

“I went for so long thinking Avi was so perfect, and forgiving anything that didn’t seem perfect to me, because having him was better than not having him,” Thore, 33, admits in an on-camera interview.

Thinking back on her past failed relationships, Thore realizes that she may be repeating her mistakes.

“I do need some advice, and I have to admit that, here I am again,” she says. “Some man that just doesn’t know how to treat me right, or something.”

Though her friends and mother compliment the wedding dress Thore tries on, she snaps at them instead.

“It’s just way too hot and constricting and I just feel like every wedding dress is going to feel this way,” she says.

Her friend Ashley Baynes can tell that the problem isn’t the dress, and something else is bothering Thore.

I don’t understand why she’s getting so angry, and angrier with each dress she puts on,” Baynes says. “I think that some feelings are coming to the surface here that don’t have anything to do with how she looks in a wedding dress.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC.