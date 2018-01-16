Whitney Way Thore Meets More Women Her Ex-Boyfriend Cheated On: 'I Kind of Feel a Little Jealous'

Whitney Way Thore is looking for support after learning that her ex-boyfriend Avi had been cheating on her. And she’s found it in an unlikely place — with the other women.

In a John Tucker Must Die-esque move, Thore organized a meet-up with Nada and Alison, who have also suffered from his infidelity.

Thore asks Alison to read a message Avi once sent her in this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

” ‘And today I choose you because my memories of our time together are just as strong today,’ ” Alison starts to read, before breaking down. “Nope I don’t think I can read this. I’m sorry.”

After gathering herself, she continues reading.

” ‘Because my memories of our time together are just as strong today as they were yesterday. Because I yearn to know more and more about you. Because I want to hear music through your ears and see the world through your eyes. Because I want us to be the ones to look after one another in the world. And because hearing your voice is the best part of my day.’ ”

Thore uncomfortably finds herself wishing she got messages like that from Avi.

“I’m having a feeling, actually, for the first time that, I hate to admit, but I kind of feel a little jealous,” she says in to the camera. “I don’t know why, because I don’t want him, clearly, but honestly, he was really, really in love with her … I know how stupid it is, like my mind knows, but my heart hasn’t had the time to catch up I think.”

Thore tells the other women how conflicted she feels after hearing Avi’s message to Alison, because that’s “the Avi that I thought I knew.”

“I thought, after all the s— that I’ve been through, that Avi was my reward,” Thore says.

Alison reassures Thore that this experience will help her in the future.

“When someone scars you like that, it’s just always there. I think that what I’ve learned is that you start thinking about all the signs that you saw along the way, and you’ll be able to trust yourself because you’ll know you’ll never take anything like this again,” Alison says. “As soon as you see a whiff of something like this again, you’ll be out.”

