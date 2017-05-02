Pumping Iron! Whitney Way Thore Hits the Gym: ‘Haven’t Made Those Noises in Awhile’

Haven't made those noises in awhile. 😳 #nobodyshame A post shared by Whitney Way Thore⚡️ (@whitneywaythore) on May 1, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Talk about perfect form!

Whitney Way Thore is back in the gym and pumping iron for a tough weighlifting workout.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star works on her push presses in a video she posed on Instagram on Monday.

“Haven’t made those noises in awhile,” Thore, 33, wrote.

She did eight full reps — with some grunting noises in between — with plenty of weight on the dumbbell.

Thore hasn’t always had the best relationship with the gym. She used to go regularly to work out with trainer Will Powell, who helped her lose 100 lbs., but her visits eventually lapsed, and she regained the weight plus another 50 lbs. Thore got up the courage to ask him to train her again after a health scare put her in the hospital, but just a few months later, in July, he fired her as a client for hiding food in her car.

RELATED VIDEO: My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Whitney Thore Gives PEOPLE Staffers a Dance Lesson

“I’m shocked and it sucks to feel like someone who you really want to care about you can just give up on you,” Thore said at the time. “Like, he doesn’t believe in me anymore?”

Now the dancer looks to be getting back to strength training.

“#nobodyshame,” she added.