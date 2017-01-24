Whitney Way Thore Gets Unexpected Pregnancy Test Results on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Is Whitney Way Thore going to be a mom?

On Tuesday’s season four premiere episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Thore, 32, decides to take a test to put her worries about being pregnant to rest.

“All of this pregnancy talk has really gotten me kind of paranoid,” the reality star says in an exclusive clip. “Technically I suppose I could be pregnant. I don’t think it is likely in any universe at all, but I think that to settle my own mind down I should just take a test.”

In the clip, Thore is seen taking a pregnancy test and awaiting the results in her bathroom.

“Two lines is positive and one line is negative, and I know that it’s just going to be one line,” she says. “The thought of being pregnant scares the s— out of me.”

Thore split with boyfriend Lenny last season, and doesn’t believe she is pregnant because she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome, which limits the ability to become pregnant.

However, at the end of the clip Thore breaks into tears after she sees that her pregnancy test is showing two lines — though one is faint. Is she pregnant? Is it a false positive?

Find out on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, airing Tuesday at 9/8c on TLC.