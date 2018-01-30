Whitney Way Thore Panics After Learning Friend Buddy Is on Drugs and Missing: 'I Feel Helpless'

Whitney Way Thore is fearing the worst after learning that her friend Buddy Bell has been using drugs — and is currently missing.

Thore meets up with one of Bell’s friends, who tells her about Bell’s drug use and that he hasn’t seen him in days.

“My mind is racing right now with all the possibilities of where Buddy could actually be, and I think that we have every reason in the world to be really, really worried,” Thore says in this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. “I’m imagining the worst, like was he arrested? Or in trouble? Or gotten involved with the wrong kind of people?”

She starts to wonder if Bell, her former roommate, is gone forever.

“What if I never see Buddy again?” she says. “I don’t know enough about drugs.

I don’t understand any of this; I’ve never known anything about this kind of thing. And I feel helpless because I don’t know what to do and I don’t know what to think.”

But Thore quickly snaps into action.

“I don’t think there’s any time to waste,” she says. “I think immediately, we need to go to Buddy’s parents.”

Thore worries, though, that she should’ve helped Bell sooner.

“I’m glad that Buddy was able to be open with Zach about his problem, and it sounds like he knew that it was a problem and he needed help,” she says, tearing up. “And if something awful has happened to him before he could get that help, I am never going to forgive myself.”

