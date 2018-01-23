Whitney Way Thore Considers Having a Child and Worries About Fertility Issues

Whitney Way Thore is single again after discovering that her ex-boyfriend Avi — whom she thought she would marry — was cheating on her, and now the reality star is starting to worry about her chances of ever having a family.

After getting in a fight with her parents about her lack of romantic prospects, Thore vents to her friend Tal Fish.

“Do [my parents] think I want to be in my mid-thirties with three cats? No. I would rather have a husband and maybe a child, and also maybe three cats,” Thore, 33, says in this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. “And it makes me feel like it’s my fault somehow. Like oh, you should’ve been married, you should’ve been this. Well, I can’t help that I just fell in love with a f—— asshole. I didn’t ask for that.”

Thore points out that she isn’t even sure if she can have a child because she has polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, a hormonal disorder that affects fertility. Her PCOS caused a false pregnancy in August 2016.

“I think I’ve been avoiding my real feelings about whether I want to have a child or not, and it’s hard because I don’t have a boyfriend, I can’t even get a date, and on top of that, even if I had that, I have fertility problems,” she says in a side interview. “So, it’s just kind of a hard thing to face when you feel like you’re running out of time.”

“I can’t say I don’t want to have love in my life, I do, and I would love to have a partner and have a child, probably,” she tells Fish, who points out that she doesn’t need a partner to have a baby.

Their conversation takes a turn when Thore says she “would love to take [her friend] Todd’s sperm,” before bursting into laughter when Fish gets offended.

“Why Todd instead of me?” he asks, in mock horror.

“Well he’s very smart and attractive,” Thore says.

“I have my master’s! Todd didn’t finish college! Todd doesn’t have a job!” Fish says as Thore laughs. “I am destroyed right now.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC.