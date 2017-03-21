Whitney Way Thore Adds Bikini Photo to Her Dating Profile Because She’s Not ‘Trying to Hide How Fat I Am’

Whitney Way Thore is jumping back into the online dating pool — and to be as honest as possible with potential dates, she decided to post a photo of herself in a swimsuit.

Thore enlisted the help of her friend Tal to construct the perfect profile, but they have different ideas about what’s appropriate.

“Now, do you think it’s a little forward to have a picture of yourself in your bathing suit on your profile?” Tal asks Thore in this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

“I’m just tired of people not knowing what they’re getting, or like accusing me of trying to hide how fat I am,” Thore, 32, explains. “I want them to know, right up front, that this is me, and this is what you’re getting, and if you don’t like it then f— off.”

My best friends. 💚 #NoBodyShameAtSea A post shared by Whitney Way Thore⚡️ (@whitneywaythore) on Dec 7, 2016 at 11:33am PST

But Tal counters that Thore should add at least a couple clothed photos, “just to kind of balance out the bathing suit pics,” he jokes.

Thore, who broke up with her boyfriend Lenny last year — and then thought they were pregnant before learning it was a false-positive — says she isn’t thrilled to go back to online dating.

“I have a very, sordid past when it comes to online dating,” she says. “I might get a message that says, ‘Hi.’ To which I don’t reply. Or I just get the weirdos, like, ‘Want to do some bath salts and watch Antiques Roadshow?’ Regardless, I’m trying to be positive.”

She puts in her profile that she’s looking for a person, “who is intelligent and kind, full stop. A person who is established in their own life,” and adds that she’s “a strong, confident and independent woman.”

“It’s been very hard for me to even find people to go out with, much less thinking about falling in love with someone,” Thore admits. “But now, I have posted my online dating profile, so we’ll see what happens now.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.