Dancing with the Stars season 24 champion Rashad Jennings travels frequently, but that doesn’t stop him from maintaining a healthy diet and staying physically fit.

Though the NFL free agent is constantly on the road, he makes sure to prioritize clean eating and exercise.

“I think [healthy eating] is extremely important in order to keep your body functioning at its fullest potential,” says Jennings, who follows a gluten- and dairy-free diet. “You need to be aware of the things you are putting into your body to get the results you are trying to see.”

To help him stay on track, Jennings, 32, plans out his meals, each of which is made by his personal chef, who seals them in individual bags to keep them fresh when he’s on the go.

In addition to his healthy eating, the professional athlete has a daily workout routine, which includes moves like shoulder presses, lateral raises, front raises, straight arm pull downs and more.

Check out a sample of Jennings’ daily food log below.

Breakfast

“Shad Protein Shake”: 2 scoops of Garden of Life vegan protein powder, ¼ cup organic rolled oats, 1 tbsp. organic raw flax seeds, 1 organic banana, 1 tbsp. organic peanut butter, 1 tbsp. organic coconut oil & 1 cup organic unsweetened almond milk

Lunch

Turmeric chicken: 8 oz. organic free-range chicken (with skin on), 1 cup sautéed vegetables (carrots, sweet peppers, green beans), ½ cup jasmine turmeric rice

Herb grilled chicken baby green salad with organic cilantro lime avocado dressing: 3 oz. organic free-range boneless skinless chicken, 1.5 oz. organic baby greens, 3 oz. assorted raw veggies, 3 oz. organic cilantro lime avocado dressing

Blueberries and almonds: 6 oz. organic raw blueberries, 3 oz. organic raw almonds

Dinner

Coconut Crusted Salmon: 8 oz. wild caught coho salmon, 1 cup steamed organic broccoli, 5 oz. roasted sweet potato

Herb grilled chicken baby green salad with organic cilantro lime avocado dressing: 3 oz. organic free-range boneless skinless chicken, 1.5 oz. organic baby greens, 3 oz. assorted raw veggies, 3 oz. organic cilantro lime avocado dressing

Apple and almonds: 1 organic gala apple, 3 oz. organic raw almonds

Snack

Organic coconut crusted chicken fingers: 4 oz. organic free-range boneless skinless chicken fingers and 2 oz. organic BBQ sauce

Total Calories:

4,030

The Verdict:

“He is a champion athlete … and he sure eats like one!” says nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN, CSSD. “His routine includes three very balanced, planned meals each day.”

“The same breakfast each morning keeps things easy. He eats a lot of animal protein, so starting the day with his veggie protein shake rounds out his diet, while additions like banana, flaxseeds and rolled oats are an excellent way to add fiber,” she says.

Although Jennings’ diet is very structured, Blatner says the athlete can prevent boredom in his meals by changing up how the proteins are prepared and alternating the type of grains and hot vegetables each day.

Jackson compliments Jennings for having “a perfect eating plan,” but recommends he throw in a few sweet treats each week. “Good health includes some indulgences,” she says.