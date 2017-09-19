Bodies

Kate Hudson Swaps Dumbbells for Bottles of Rosé, Plus More Unconventional Ways Celebs Work Out

Clearly, we’ve been doing it all wrong

By @gracegavilanes

Kate Hudson/Instagram

KATE HUDSON SWAPS DUMBBELLS FOR BOTTLES OF ROSÉ

We finally met a workout we won't be rescheduling anytime soon. 

Gina Rodriquez/Instagram

GINA RODRIGUEZ DOES PULL UPS IN HER EMMYS GOWN

Sometimes the urge to exercise just hits you minutes before heading out to one of the most glamorous events of the year ... or maybe that's just Gina?

Source: Peta Murgatroyd Instagram

PETA MURGATROYD ENLISTS SON SHAI TO BE HER PERSONAL TRAINER

We dare you to find a cuter workout partner.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN HITS A STATIONARY BIKE IN A BIKINI

Bonus points if you're rocking a bold red lip during your sweat sesh.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

GIGI HADID READS A BOOK WHILE HORSEBACK RIDING

This might not be the safest option, but we still commend the supermodel for also exercising her brain.

Nina Dobrev/Instagram

NINA DOBREV ROCK CLIMBS IN HEELS

The higher the heels, the cooler you look on Instagram?

Brooks Laich/Instagram

BROOKS LAICH USES WIFE JULIANNE HOUGH AS HIS BARBELL

The athlete is strong and all, but we can't help but ogle Julianne's washboard abs. #Relationshipgoals to the max.

Lea Michele/Instagram

LEA MICHELE STRETCHES IN HER MAKEUP CHAIR

It's all about multitasking when you're as busy as The Mayor actress.

