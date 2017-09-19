Bodies
Kate Hudson Swaps Dumbbells for Bottles of Rosé, Plus More Unconventional Ways Celebs Work Out
Clearly, we’ve been doing it all wrong
By Grace Gavilanes
Posted on
More
KATE HUDSON SWAPS DUMBBELLS FOR BOTTLES OF ROSÉ
We finally met a workout we won't be rescheduling anytime soon.
GINA RODRIGUEZ DOES PULL UPS IN HER EMMYS GOWN
Sometimes the urge to exercise just hits you minutes before heading out to one of the most glamorous events of the year ... or maybe that's just Gina?
PETA MURGATROYD ENLISTS SON SHAI TO BE HER PERSONAL TRAINER
We dare you to find a cuter workout partner.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN HITS A STATIONARY BIKE IN A BIKINI
Bonus points if you're rocking a bold red lip during your sweat sesh.
GIGI HADID READS A BOOK WHILE HORSEBACK RIDING
This might not be the safest option, but we still commend the supermodel for also exercising her brain.
NINA DOBREV ROCK CLIMBS IN HEELS
The higher the heels, the cooler you look on Instagram?
BROOKS LAICH USES WIFE JULIANNE HOUGH AS HIS BARBELL
The athlete is strong and all, but we can't help but ogle Julianne's washboard abs. #Relationshipgoals to the max.
LEA MICHELE STRETCHES IN HER MAKEUP CHAIR
It's all about multitasking when you're as busy as The Mayor actress.