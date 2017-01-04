604-Lb. Woman's Heart Stops After Undergoing Weight Loss Surgery on My 600-Lb. Life

Kandi Dreier was ready to change her life and lose some of her 604-lb. body weight through gastric bypass surgery, but things didn’t go according to plan.

Days after her surgery, Dreier, 29, was rushed into the intensive care unit after her blood pressure suddenly dropped.

“Is she okay? What’s wrong with my sister?” Kandi’s twin sister Brandi, who, at 587 lbs., is also planning to undergo weight loss surgery, yells in this exclusive clip from My 600-Lb. Life. “I love you Kandi!”

Brandi and their mom Bobbie watch as Kandi is wheeled into the ICU.

“She better not leave me. Oh my god,” Brandi says.

“She’s not going to leave you, baby,” Bobbie replies. “She’s going to be fine.”

Bad news keeps coming, though, when a nurse informs the Dreiers that Kandi’s heart stopped.

“Kandi took a turn for the worse,” Bobbie tells her mother Sherry, the twin’s grandmother, over the phone. “She coded, she’s in ICU now. All the nurse said is that somebody told him that her blood pressure was dropping and when he went in there she was blue. Her heart stopped, they think she might have brain damage.”

The Dreier twins were heavy their entire lives, after a difficult childhood.

“Our parents were addicted to drugs,” Brandi explains. “We only had each other, and food.

“Our biological dad used food as a babysitter,” Kandi says. “When we would cry, he would dump a whole box of cereal on the table because he didn’t want to deal with us,” Brandi adds.

Their dad was also a drug dealer, and people would come into their house to pick up drugs.

“We didn’t have anyone to protect us,” Kandi says. “And we were molested by an acquaintance of our biological father.”

“No matter what proof I gave [their dad], he refused to believe it,” Bobbie says. “So our house was a lot of anger, a lot of violence, a lot of fear.”

Tune in to TLC for the rest of Kandi and Brandi’s story when the fifth season of My 600-Lb. Life premieres on Jan. 4 at 8/7c.