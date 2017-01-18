Woman Who Took in 3 Abused Kids Seeks Weight Loss Surgery After Hitting 610 Lbs.

Cynthia Wells put family ahead of herself 14 years ago when she took in her cousin’s three abused children. But the stress pushed her weight to 610 lbs., and Wells now needs help with her own health.

“I went from zero kids to three kids overnight,” Wells, 42, says in this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of My 600-Lb. Life. “Their dad had been abusing them, and my cousin could no longer take care of them. I had a 4-month-old with broken ribs, a kid in a full-body cast. I needed to protect them.”

Wells was just 28 years old at the time, and had no time for anything other than giving the kids love.

“I was at the point in my life when I thought that no one was ever going to love me. I was in my late 20s taking care of children. Children who had spent their life being abused by a man. So I decided I couldn’t bring another man into their lives. I just had to focus on them,” she says.

But Wells badly wanted to give birth to her own kids, and at 32, had the first of two children. With five kids to support, her weight soared from 425 lbs. to 610.

“I was too big to weigh on the office scale. So I had to go to the freight scale,” Wells says. “I spent all my time focused on taking care of everyone else instead of myself. I think we were just trying to survive. Eating right wasn’t even an option. It was just do what you can to get by. So I just kept gaining weight.”

My 600-Lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.