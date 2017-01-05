We Tried It: Clean Eating Plan from Juice Press

What Is It: Juice Press Clean Eating Plan

Who Tried It: Jessica Fecteau, PEOPLE Writer/Reporter

Level of Difficulty: 4 — Must. Love. Juice.

When I was offered to try the new Juice Press diet favored by models like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss, I jumped at the opportunity. Already obsessed with their Green Light smoothie, I figured if the rest of their products tasted as good as the drink I regularly buy for $11, then I was in for three days of deliciousness.

The Clean Eating Plan features three or five days of fresh, organic meals that can be picked up from your local Juice Press or delivered to your door (for an added fee). I went with the three-day plan and worked with a personal concierge to decide what to include based on my preferences (yes to yummy butternut squash soup, no to chia pudding). After we lined up all of the food I’d be eating, I felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders … until I had to carry it all home. But seriously, it was nice to not have to think about what I was going to eat. Everything was ready to be grabbed from the fridge.

Day One

Breakfast: Mini Raw Oatmeal & Mini Glo

Juice: Soul Garden

Lunch: Raw Falafel Salad

Juice: Doctor Green

Dinner: Egyptian Red Lentil Soup and Raw Ravioli Salad

When I think “juice diet” I think of barely surviving a day without food and feeling weak and crabby. But to my surprise, this diet included almost too much for me to get down in a day.

Waking up on the first day, I felt at ease grabbing my prepared meal from the fridge. The Mini Glo (which you have every morning) is a mix of grapefruit, lemon and orange. It reminded me of a very healthy (and more acidic) orange juice. I was not a fan of the oatmeal because it tasted like it was drenched in vanilla, but I can imagine it’s a hit with people who like overnight oats.

In between each meal, you’re advised to drink a juice. While they were delicious, I found it difficult to drink them all, plus the food, AND somehow get in my daily water intake. But it was also a Saturday and I was lounging, so I probably wasn’t as active as, say, Hadid or Kloss.

RELATED: We Tried It: Gigi Hadid’s Boxing Workout

Day Two

Breakfast: Greens + Earth & Mini Glo

Juice: Soul Garden

Lunch: For the Love of Kale Salad

Juice: Love at First Sight

Dinner: Souper Greens and Get Rich Quick Sushi

When I woke up on the second morning, I felt less bloated. My stomach felt flatter. For breakfast on this day, you have two juices and then a juice before lunch. It felt like a lot of drinking and I didn’t finish the Soul Garden because I felt too full.

My concierge had also tossed in a few snacks like almonds, kale chips and protein bars to help satisfy any cravings in between meals. The kale chips definitely came in handy when I started to gravitate toward a bag of tortilla chips in the cupboard.

Day Three

Breakfast: Green Light Smoothie & Mini Glo

Juice: Soul Garden

Lunch: Roasted Veggie Salad

Juice: Doctor Earth

Dinner: Butternut Squash Soup and Mini Marinated Kale Salad

The final day had my favorite meals. I gobbled up the Roasted Veggie Salad in minutes — the cauliflower was delicious — and loved the butternut squash and quinoa soup, which reminded me of a warm and mushy stew.

RELATED: We Tried It: Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Yoga Bootcamp’ Class

Start your week off the right way #LoveYourself #JustDOit 💪😘👍 A photo posted by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Nov 10, 2014 at 7:34am PST

PROS

The meals are pre-planned. This made it easy for me to throw things in my bag when I was going to work or knew I would be out of the house for a while. It made me feel less anxious about what to eat.

The food is actually good — and filling. I really felt like this was nutritious food but also yummy. The Raw Falafel Salad did not taste like “diet food,” and the soups were warm, filling alternatives to yet another salad.

It is very easy to follow. My plan came with a little cheat sheet index card I put on my fridge so I knew what to grab and in what order.

You find out what you like. Even though I won’t be following this diet every day, I found some new favorites to grab from Juice Press when I’m on the go.

WATCH THIS: Learn Three Simple Yoga Moves for Beginners

CONS

The price. It costs about $60 a day, which means my three-day plan was more than $180. I’d never spend that much on food!

You can’t eat Juice Press every day. Three days was definitely a good amount of time. Any longer and I think I’d be crying in a fast food drive-thru. The point of the plan seems to be that you can eat clean even if you’re super busy. But it doesn’t seem like something that can be done long-term. You’d go crazy, I swear.

The food expires very quickly. Everything in my fridge had to be eaten or it was going to go bad. The expiration dates are usually a day or two after you get your items. And when you’re shelling out $60 a day, you do not want it to go in the trash. But knowing that does help keep you on track!