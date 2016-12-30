5-Minute Walks Can Increase Your Energy and Improve Your Mood

Sitting at a desk all day can negatively affect your energy level and mood (not to mention cause cause serious back pain)!

Luckily, those detrimental effects can be minimized by adding five minutes of walking for every hour of sitting, according to a recent study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity.

The researchers studied 30 sedentary adults under three different conditions: six hours of uninterrupted sitting, 30 minutes of moderate-intensity treadmill walking in the morning followed by six hours of uninterrupted sitting, and six hours of sitting with five-minute moderate-intensity treadmill walking sessions added each hour.

Both the morning treadmill session and the five-minute sessions increased participants’ energy, but only the hourly activity led to improved mood, decreased levels of fatigue and reduced food cravings at the end of the day.

“In addition to the beneficial impact of physical activity on levels of energy and vigor, spreading out physical activity throughout the day improved mood, decreased feelings of fatigue and affected appetite,” the study concludes. “Introducing short bouts of activity during the workday of sedentary office workers is a promising approach to improve overall well-being at work without negatively impacting cognitive performance.”

For big results — with minimal effort — make it your 2017 resolution to get moving for just five minutes every hour.